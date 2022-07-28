One dead, two wounded in overnight shooting in Minneapolis

One man died and two others were wounded after gunfire broke out early Thursday in Minneapolis' Warehouse District.

Police said a fight started at a business on Fourth Street North and moved outside shortly after 1:30 a.m.

"With officers in the immediate area and others arriving, the fight escalated to gunfire," the police department reported in a news release. "Some of the gunfire was fully automatic. No officers fired shots."

One man died at the scene, and another man in his 40s had what police described as "multiple potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds." A third man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds that police said appeared to not be life-threatening.

Police said it was a "chaotic" scene after the shooting. Officers arrested one man and recovered two guns, but authorities didn't offer any other details.

It's the 50th homicide investigated by Minneapolis police this year.