Flooding in Kentucky, fires in California. The pope visits Indigenous people in Canada, and the U.S. President isolates because of COVID-19.

The last week of July offered events ranging from tragedy and triumph. Photojournalists around the world captured these moments.

In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on Saturday. Recovery has begun in many of the narrow hollers after historic rains flooded many areas of Eastern Kentucky, killing more at least two dozen people. A layer of mud from the retreating waters covers many cars and homes. Michael Clevenger | Courier Journal via AP

Visitors walk past a Medusa-based column at the Byzantine-era Basilica Cistern in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday. The historical cistern, the biggest in Istanbul, was built in the 6th century during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I. Emrah Gurel | AP

A guest dances in the Van Gogh Live 8K multimedia exhibition, featuring projections of paintings by Dutch artist Vincent Willem van Gogh, at the exhibit's opening for the media and guests in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Wednesday. Bruna Prado | AP

A woman holds a photo of Argentina's late first lady Maria Eva Duarte de Peron, better known as Evita, as she waits her turn to visit Evita's tomb in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, July 26. Argentines commemorate the 70th anniversary of the death of their most famous first lady, who died of cancer on July 26, 1952 at the age of 33. Natacha Pisarenko | AP

President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with White House chief of staff Ron Klain from the Truman Balcony, Monday at the White House in Washington. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said. Adam Schultz | The White House via AP

A bird flies above an air tanker battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Sunday. Noah Berger | AP

Jumbo-Visma team's Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (right), winner of the 2022 Tour de France, waves to a huge crowd from the town hall balcony in Copenhagen on Wednesday, a few days after the finish of the Tour de France cycling race in Paris. Mads Claus Rasmussen | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Children dressed as chess pieces perform during an event organized ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, in Chennai, India on Tuesday. Arun Sankar | AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis meets with Indigenous leaders at Muskwa Park in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada, on Monday. Pope Francis made an apology Monday to Indigenous survivors of child abuse committed over decades at Catholic-run institutions in Canada, starting a week-long visit he has described as a "penitential journey." Patrick T. Fallon | AFP via Getty Images

A spiritual man performs before the unveiling of his team's pirogue in the fishing village of Guet N'Dar in Saint-Louis on Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of supporters descend onto the banks of the Senegalese River to watch traditional Pirogue racing. It is believed to date back 200 years, with each neighborhood putting forward multiple teams. John Wessels | AFP via Getty Images

An aerial view shows a boat lying on the dried-up bed of a section of Iraq's receding southern marshes of Chibayish in Dhi Qar province, on Sunday. Asaad Niazi | AFP via Getty Images