Farmfest forums: 1st Congressional District candidates
The Farmfest agricultural expo in Redwood County will play host to several forums featuring Election 2022 candidates. On Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., candidates for Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District seat will speak ahead of an upcoming special election.
Panelists include Democrats Jeff Ettinger and James Rainwater, Republicans Jeremy Munson and Brad Finstad, and Legal Marijuana Now Party member Richard Riesdorf. Jerry Groskreutz, Farm Director at KDHL Radio, will moderate the discussion.
Watch the forum using the video player above or click here.
