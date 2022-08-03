Farmfest forums: Candidates for governor
The Farmfest agricultural expo in Redwood County will play host to several forums featuring Election 2022 candidates. On Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen take the stage.
Blois Olson of WCCO radio will moderate their discussion.
