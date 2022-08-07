Sheriff's deputies in Wright County fatally shot a man early Sunday morning after officers responded to calls that the man was experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home in the city of Otsego around 12:52 a.m. on reports that a man had threatened to harm himself and his family.

Authorities say law enforcement spoke to the man, and he agreed to go to a hospital for evaluation, but before an ambulance arrived the man fled the home with a knife.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was brought in to help search for the man, while squads set up a perimeter in the neighborhood. A short time later, police say the man confronted deputies in a neighboring backyard. Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to subdue him with Tasers.

While in close proximity to the officers, the man threatened them with the knife, according to the Sheriff's Office. Two deputies opened fire, striking the man. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he died.

Before you keep reading ... MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all. Donate today. A gift of $17 makes a difference.

The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on standard administrative leave following the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.