Cedric Alexander officially sworn in as first community safety commissioner in Minneapolis

The city of Minneapolis' first community safety commissioner officially stepped into that role on Monday morning.

Cedric Alexander was sworn in during a brief ceremony at City Hall, after his nomination was approved by the City Council last week. He'll oversee the city's police and fire departments, 911 call center, emergency management and violence prevention efforts.

While new to the city and the job, Alexander said he's already reaching out to law enforcement and the community.

"The city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, can be one of the safest cities in the country. And we need, I need, your help to do that," he said.

Mayor Jacob Frey heralded the new post as a new day for the city.

“Today marks a defining step in pushing for a transformation and change in how we deliver service in the city of Minneapolis, in terms of how we approach safety in our city," Frey said.

Alexander acknowledged that the Minneapolis Police Department in particular has many challenges and critics in the wake of the killing of George Floyd more than two years ago. But he said the department still plays a critical role in holding wrongdoers accountable and making the city a welcoming place.

The department is currently being led by an interim chief. Alexander said Monday that he hopes to have a permanent police chief named by the end of October.