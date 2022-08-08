Boil water advisory issued for parts of Maplewood, eastern St. Paul

Residents in parts of Maplewood and a small part of eastern St. Paul are being asked to boil their water as a precaution, after a water pumping station lost power around midday Monday.

Saint Paul Regional Water Services said there's a chance that the loss of water pressure may have allowed some contamination to get into the system, though there was no evidence of that as of Monday afternoon.

“We are dedicated to providing safe water for our customers and are taking this step out of an abundance of caution,” Patrick Shea, general manager of the water utility, said in a news release.

The affected area is generally from Conway Avenue on the south to Holloway Avenue on the north, and from Beebe and McKnight roads on the west to Century Avenue on the east. A map showing the exact details of the affected area can be found here.

Customers in those parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are being asked to boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking, drinking or brushing teeth — or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

The advisory is expected to be in effect at least 24 hours, as crews work to restore water pressure and conduct water quality testing.