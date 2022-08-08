Photos: A look at the first week of August around the world

Sinkholes, celebrations, and competitions; MPR News visual journalists select photo highlights from around the world in the first week of August.

From the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, to boats heading out to sea on the first day of the fishing season in China. Shia Muslims gathering for the Muharram ceremony, and migrants waiting to be transferred to Porto Empedocle in Italy.

Here are the most striking images of the week.

Fishing boats prepare to head out to sea on Monday, Aug. 1, the first day of the fishing season in the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea, in Nantong, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. STR | AFP via Getty Images

The crescent moon is seen next to the Christ The Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, Aug. 1. Mauro Pimentel | AFP via Getty Images

An aerial view of a large sinkhole, photographed on Monday, appeared over the weekend near the mining town of Tierra Amarilla, Copiapo Province, in the Atacama Desert in Chile. A 100-meter security perimeter has been erected around the hole in the Tierra Amarilla municipality near the Alcaparrosa mine operated by Canadian firm Lundin Mining. Johan Godoy | AFP via Getty Images

England's Emmanuel Oyinbo-Coker celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's T45-47 100m final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Tuesday. Manish Swarup | AP

In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan warms up in the bullpen before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr | via AP

Migrants wait to board the Coast Guard ship "Diciotti" before being transferred to Porto Empedocle from the so-called "Hotspot" operational facility, containing over 1,700 people, on Wednesday in Lampedusa, Italy. The Italian island of Lampedusa reached 500 percent over capacity in migrant reception centers with the recent uptick in sea rescues, with former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, capitalizing on this situation with a visit during election campaigning ahead of snap elections. Antonio Masiello | Getty Images

Containers block the Tienditas International Bridge, seen from Cucuta, Colombia, below, which connects with Tienditas, Venezuela, top, as the border has been partially closed for years by the Venezuelan government, Friday. The border will gradually reopen after the two nations restore diplomatic ties when Colombia’s new president is sworn-in on Aug. 7, according to an announcement in late July by Colombia’s incoming Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria. Matias Delacroix | AP

Shiite Muslim worshippers gather for a Muharram ceremony at a mosque in Basra, Iraq, Saturday. Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, when Shiites mark the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. Nabil al-Jurani | AP

A model performs with a snake during the Pet Carnival as part of the Jember Fashion Carnival on Saturday in Jember, Indonesia. Robertus Pudyanto | Getty Images

People prepare to start on their stand-up paddle boards at Moyka River during the annual costumed 'Fontanka' stand-up paddle boards festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday. Dmitri Lovetsky | AP

Tamil Hindu devotees participate in the Vel festival in Colombo on Saturday. Ishara S. Kodikara | AFP via Getty Images