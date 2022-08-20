Shelter in place alert issued for Pine Island, MN

Authorities in Goodhue County issued a shelter-in-place alert Saturday afternoon, as an incident involving an armed man, believed to be dangerous, unfolded in Pine Island.

The shelter in place alert went out to both Goodhue and Olmsted counties because the incident is occurring near the county line, according to a spokesperson for Goodhue County.

Pine Island is around 20 miles north of Rochester and roughly 60 miles south of St. Paul.

Residents in the southeastern part of Pine Island are advised to stay inside through at least at 6pm.

In a social media post, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said those not in that area can disregard the alert, which was initially distributed across a wide area of Minnesota.