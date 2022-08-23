Endangered - and tiny - primate born at Duluth zoo

The Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth is home to a tiny new baby cotton-top tamarin — one of the world's smallest and most endangered primates.

The baby was born on Aug. 1 to parents Mira (mom) and Deno (dad). Zoo staff report that the baby — which does not have a name yet — can often be seen clinging to its father’s back. Zoo staff don’t know yet whether the baby is male or female.

An adult cotton top tamarin is about the size of a squirrel, nine inches tall with a ten inch long tail. They weigh less than a pound. Zoo marketing coordinator Caroline Routley said the baby’s exact size and weight isn’t known yet, but that babies are only about four inches long from head to tail.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified the cotton top tamarin as critically endangered. It's native only to a small region in northern Colombia. There are about 2,000 mature individuals remaining in the wild, with 35 breeding pairs at zoos, including in Duluth.

Their biggest threat the small primate faces is deforestation. They live in trees and can be seen scurrying through the forest canopy.

But they're also victims of the pet trade. It's estimated that more than three quarters of their population could be lost by 2036.

Cotton top family, Mira (left) and Deno, critically endangered Cotton-Top Tamarins from Columbia, sit with their as-yet unnamed baby, clasping to Deno's back. The species is described as one of the world's most endangered primates. The baby, recently born at the Lake Superior Zoo, is now on view to visitors. Courtesy Lake Superior Zoo

“A birth like this is quite an extraordinary event and definitely something to celebrate,” said Lake Superior Zoo Chief Executive Officer Haley Hedstrom.

“With cotton-top tamarins being critically endangered, we are proud to be a part of the efforts to hopefully someday be able to grow the population in the wild.”