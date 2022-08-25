Buttigieg promotes transportation spending during Minnesota stop

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg got a first-hand look at a $12 million project to improve a busy corridor on Lake Street in Minneapolis that's adding new turn lanes, bus only lanes, and upgrades to accommodate people with disabilities.

"They are building for the future,” Buttigieg said of the program funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure funding package signed into law by President Joe Biden last year.

“Better transit is a great example of what we can do with these funds,” Buttigieg said. “I just want to make clear these investments are a direct result of the advocacy and the support of the senators from Minnesota and so many House members and of course, the leadership of the president of the United States.”

Buttigieg has been to several states this week to promote Biden administration spending initiatives, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which was enacted last week without any Republican support.

Minnesota Republicans were critical of what they called Buttigieg’s “photo-ops.”

“Inflation is crippling our economy, crime is out of control, and the Democrats just passed yet another massive tax-and-spend spree that will only make these problems worse,” said Republican Party of Minnesota spokesperson Nick Majerus. “Gov. Tim Walz’s allies in the Biden Administration can try to prop him up all they want, but Minnesotans know they are less safe and prosperous thanks to the Democrats’ failed policies.”

During a stop at the Minnesota State Fair, Buttigieg said Democrats need to make Americans more aware of the importance of recent government investments.

"We don't have any trouble getting people to agree that these investments are good investments,” Buttigieg said. “The bigger challenge, I think, is just making sure that people see just how much we're doing and how much benefit it's bringing.”