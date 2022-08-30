Gilbert de la O, icon of St. Paul’s Latino community, dies at 77

Latino activist Gilbert de la O thought about others when it came to honoring his own death.

The decorated Vietnam veteran had requested, in lieu of flowers, “that in his honor you would spend time with your family and friends enjoying a meal around the table,” according to his obituary notice on Legacy.com.

Gilbert de la O was a longtime Latino activist and resident of St. Paul's West Side, the heart of the city's Latino community. MPR News | Elizabeth Baier 2008

That was de la O, a mentor to many Latino youths and a community leader on the West Side and St. Paul for over 50 years, friends and associates say.

“Gilbert would focus on the regular person. He insisted on making sure that regular, everyday people were part of problem-solving for communities,” said Minnesota House Rep. Carlos Mariani. So, I think he really validates the importance of that.”

The 77-year-old Latino elder achieved milestones during his years of service. He was the first Latino to serve on the St. Paul School Board. He helped found the West Side Boosters and was deeply involved with many community organizations.

De la O was also involved with Neighborhood House for over 50 years. He first started going to the community center as a teen and eventually was hired on as a staffer. De la O rose to become its executive director and is a member of the Neighborhood House Hall of Fame.

Before you keep reading ... MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all. Donate today. A gift of $17 makes a difference.

Author Ruben Rosario, former metro columnist for the St. Paul Pioneer Press, called de la O “the Godfather of the West Side, a good Godfather, solid, grounded, down-to-earth.”

Rosario said “he was an icon who improved the lot for many who lived in the neighborhood he loved so much.”

De la O was suffering from cancer on three fronts when Rosario interviewed the activist in April 2019 for his last metro column. A Vietnam War veteran, de la O became emotional discussing a bloody battle in the early years of war, Operation Abilene, in which he was injured and received the Purple Heart.

Still, he was full of energy, Rosario recalled. “It’s still a shock to hear he passed away.”

Many young people relied on his leadership and mentoring, Rosario and Mariani said.

On the West Side Boosters Facebook page, de la O was praised as a legend who “left a lasting impact on the entire West Side and Saint Paul community … Gilbert always made sure our youth and community was taken care of.”

A Mass of Christian burial is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the Church of St. Matthew in St. Paul. There will be also a gathering one hour prior to the Mass.