Twin Cities, Duluth nurses set 3-day strike starting Sept. 12

The union representing some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth said Thursday it will launch a three-day strike against 16 hospitals starting Sept. 12.

The decision comes weeks after union leaders said their members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike.

The Minnesota Nurses Association leaders say they believe this is the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history, and likely the largest in state history.

Twin Cities nurses have been working without a contract since June.

In addition to staffing, the union says wage increases and nurse retention are concerns among nurses. Hospital administrators have said they are offering several percentage point raises to nurses and they've tried to address the other issues.

More reporting to come.