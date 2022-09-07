St. Paul Police say they've arrested a suspect in this weekend's triple fatal shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

The department says officers and FBI agents took a 41-year-old Minneapolis man into custody this morning Wednesday in Chicago. Ramsey County prosecutors have yet to file charges.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting late Sunday afternoon on the 900 block of Case Avenue East.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Angelica M. Gonzales, 33, Cory U. Freeman, 42 and Maisha M. Spaulding, 44. All were St. Paul residents.

Police said they'd responded to the home more than 15 times in the last year for calls ranging from disorderly conduct to assault.

On Monday, St. Paul leaders had called for help in finding a suspect or suspects involved in the killings. Police said at the time that investigators had some idea of who may have been responsible.