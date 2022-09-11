The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has released the names of two recent homicide victims in Minneapolis.

34-year-old Maurice Cortez Crumble of Brooklyn Park died after he was shot outside Bullwinkle’s Saloon in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue South early Friday morning.

Three other adults were wounded in that shooting. Minneapolis Police said the incident began as a fight inside the bar, which was hosting a private party. Shots were fired inside, and the men were shot outside.

A few hours earlier, 16-year-old Jeremiah Durr of Jordan, Minn. was found shot near the intersection of Knox and Plymouth Avenues in north Minneapolis, just after 8 p.m.

Both Crumble and Durr died at HCMC.

The deaths are the 61st and 62nd investigated as homicides by police this year.

People with information on the shootings are being urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).