Minnesota Senate and House races to watch

All 201 seats in the Minnesota legislature and control of the Minnesota House and Senate are on the ballot this fall. MPR News’ political reporter Brian Bakst breaks down the races to watch.

Ten Senate races to watch

Senate District 3 - Open seat in northeast

DFL - Hermantown City Council member Grant Hauschild

Republican - Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich

Senate District 7 - Open seat in northeast

DFL - Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci

Before you keep reading ... MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all. Donate today. A gift of $17 makes a difference.

Republican - Teacher Robert Farnsworth

Senate District 14 - DFL-held seat in St. Cloud area

DFL - State Sen. Aric Putnam

Republican - State Rep. Tama Theis

Senate District 25 - Open seat in Rochester area

DFL - State Rep. Liz Boldon

Republican - Sales executive Ken Navitsky

Grassroots Legalize Cannabis - Former software programmer Bill Rood

Senate District 35 - GOP-held seat in Anoka area

DFL - Coon Rapids City Council member Kari Rehrauer

Republican - State Sen. Jim Abeler

Senate District 36 - GOP-held seat in northern suburbs

DFL - Teacher Heather Gustafson

Republican - State Sen. Roger Chamberlain

Senate District 41 - Open seat in eastern suburbs

DFL - Teacher Judy Seeberger

Republican - Business owner Tom Dippel

Senate District 45 - Open seat in western suburbs

DFL - State Rep. Kelly Morrison

Republican - Real estate agent Kathleen Fowke

Senate District 55 - DFL-held seat in southern suburbs

DFL - State Sen. Lindsey Port

Republican - Former state Rep. Pam Myhra

Senate District 56 - Open seat in southern suburbs

DFL - Former Rep. Erin Maye Quade

Republican - Pastor Jim Bean

Ten House races to watch

House District 3A - DFL-held seat in northeast

DFL - State Rep. Rob Ecklund

Republican - Ely Mayor Roger Skraba

House District 7A - Paired incumbents in northeast

DFL - State Rep. Julie Sanstede

Republican - State Rep. Spencer Igo

House District 7B - DFL-held seat in northeast

DFL - State Rep. David Lislegard

Republican - Business manager Matt Norri

House District 14B - DFL-held seat in St. Cloud area

DFL - State Rep. Dan Wolgamott

Republican - Restaurant owner Aaron Henning

House District 32B - GOP held seat in northern suburbs

DFL - Nonprofit policy director Matt Norris

Republican - State Rep. Donald Raleigh

House District 33B - Open seat in eastern suburbs

DFL - Teacher Josiah Hill

Republican - Respiratory therapist Mark Bishofsky

House District 35A - Paired incumbents in northern suburbs

DFL - State Rep. Zach Stephenson

Republican - State Rep. John Heinrich

House District 36A - Open seat in northern suburbs

DFL - Attorney Susie Strom

Republican - Conservation group employee Elliott Engen

House District 54A - GOP-held seat in southern suburbs

DFL - Former state Rep. Brad Tabke

Republican - State Rep. Erik Mortensen

Legal Marijuana Now - Mechanic Ryan Martin

House District 57B - Open seat in southern suburbs

DFL - Teacher Erin Preese

Republican - Former police officer Jeff Witte