Minnesota Senate and House races to watch
All 201 seats in the Minnesota legislature and control of the Minnesota House and Senate are on the ballot this fall. MPR News’ political reporter Brian Bakst breaks down the races to watch.
Ten Senate races to watch
Senate District 3 - Open seat in northeast
DFL - Hermantown City Council member Grant Hauschild
Republican - Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich
Senate District 7 - Open seat in northeast
DFL - Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci
Republican - Teacher Robert Farnsworth
Senate District 14 - DFL-held seat in St. Cloud area
DFL - State Sen. Aric Putnam
Republican - State Rep. Tama Theis
Senate District 25 - Open seat in Rochester area
DFL - State Rep. Liz Boldon
Republican - Sales executive Ken Navitsky
Grassroots Legalize Cannabis - Former software programmer Bill Rood
Senate District 35 - GOP-held seat in Anoka area
DFL - Coon Rapids City Council member Kari Rehrauer
Republican - State Sen. Jim Abeler
Senate District 36 - GOP-held seat in northern suburbs
DFL - Teacher Heather Gustafson
Republican - State Sen. Roger Chamberlain
Senate District 41 - Open seat in eastern suburbs
DFL - Teacher Judy Seeberger
Republican - Business owner Tom Dippel
Senate District 45 - Open seat in western suburbs
DFL - State Rep. Kelly Morrison
Republican - Real estate agent Kathleen Fowke
Senate District 55 - DFL-held seat in southern suburbs
DFL - State Sen. Lindsey Port
Republican - Former state Rep. Pam Myhra
Senate District 56 - Open seat in southern suburbs
DFL - Former Rep. Erin Maye Quade
Republican - Pastor Jim Bean
Ten House races to watch
House District 3A - DFL-held seat in northeast
DFL - State Rep. Rob Ecklund
Republican - Ely Mayor Roger Skraba
House District 7A - Paired incumbents in northeast
DFL - State Rep. Julie Sanstede
Republican - State Rep. Spencer Igo
House District 7B - DFL-held seat in northeast
DFL - State Rep. David Lislegard
Republican - Business manager Matt Norri
House District 14B - DFL-held seat in St. Cloud area
DFL - State Rep. Dan Wolgamott
Republican - Restaurant owner Aaron Henning
House District 32B - GOP held seat in northern suburbs
DFL - Nonprofit policy director Matt Norris
Republican - State Rep. Donald Raleigh
House District 33B - Open seat in eastern suburbs
DFL - Teacher Josiah Hill
Republican - Respiratory therapist Mark Bishofsky
House District 35A - Paired incumbents in northern suburbs
DFL - State Rep. Zach Stephenson
Republican - State Rep. John Heinrich
House District 36A - Open seat in northern suburbs
DFL - Attorney Susie Strom
Republican - Conservation group employee Elliott Engen
House District 54A - GOP-held seat in southern suburbs
DFL - Former state Rep. Brad Tabke
Republican - State Rep. Erik Mortensen
Legal Marijuana Now - Mechanic Ryan Martin
House District 57B - Open seat in southern suburbs
DFL - Teacher Erin Preese
Republican - Former police officer Jeff Witte