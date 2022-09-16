Motorcycle fatalities in Minnesota this year running far ahead of 2021

The number of motorcycle riders killed in crashes on Minnesota roads and highways this year has already exceeded the total for all of last year — with weeks to go in the riding season.

That's prompting state traffic safety officials to urge extra caution this weekend as thousands of motorcycle riders are expected to take part in the annual Fall Flood Run fundraising ride along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers.

The state's Office of Traffic Safety said Thursday that preliminary counts show 73 motorcycle riders have died in crashes on Minnesota roads this year. That compares to 55 at the same time last year, and 67 for all of 2021.

The toll for this year already is higher than any full year since 1985, according to figures published by the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least four fatal motorcycle crashes in the state in the past week alone.

Saturday's Fall Flood Run follows Minnesota and Wisconsin highways on either side of the rivers, between the Twin Cities and Winona. It's a fundraiser for Gillette Children's.

“The Fall Flood Run offers great views and a great time for a good cause. But to keep everyone safe, we need riders and motorists to look out for each other,” State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said in a news release. “With the heartbreaking pace at which motorcyclists are losing their lives on the road this year, we want riders to have fun but don’t ease up on safety.”

The Patrol is asking vehicle drivers to pay extra attention for motorcyclists — including looking twice before making turns or changing lanes — and giving riders plenty of room.

Safety tips for motorcycle riders include wearing a helmet and other safety gear; avoiding drinking and riding; and using extra caution on curves.

About a third of motorcycle fatalities in Minnesota this year have happened while riders were attempting to negotiate a curve. About two-thirds involved riders who were not wearing a helmet.