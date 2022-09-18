The man suspected in a shooting on Friday that prompted a lockdown of a nearby hospital and clinic in a Mankato, Minn., neighborhood has been arrested.

The man is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to jail records.

MPR News typically does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.

The Friday morning gunfire happened just before 9 a.m. on the 100 block of Echo Street. Authorities said one person was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The man and shooting victim are known to each other, according to Mankato Public Safety.

The shooting led to lockdowns at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health System facility and the Mankato Clinic, where patients and employees sheltered in place.

Bethany Lutheran College locked down its campus as a precaution, resuming classes at 12:30 p.m.