Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Minneapolis police; BCA investigating

Minneapolis police say a man died after exchanging gunfire with officers at a home on Tuesday evening.

According to an initial account from police, other people who were inside the northeast Minneapolis home told officers that the man, reported to be in his 50s, shot himself after the exchange of gunfire.

A police officer was wounded in the incident, and treated and released from a hospital. Authorities did not say how the officer was injured.

The police officers involved were wearing body cameras that were activated. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

The initial police account states that officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 hang-up call from a home on the 3400 block of Fifth Street Northeast.

"Officers observed people inside the residence and attempted to communicate with the individuals through a window. The individuals directed the officers to the rear of the house," a police news release states. "Officers located an unlocked rear door, announced their presence, and entered the home. Officers heard cries of distress."

At that point, police say, the man confronted officers and pointed a gun at one of them.

"Gunfire was exchanged. The officers moved outside," the news release states. "Moments later, one of the individuals from inside the house told officers that the adult male with the gun had shot himself."

A woman and two children left the home, apparently without physical injuries.

Investigators reportedly recovered a gun at the scene.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.