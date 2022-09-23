Authorities have identified the man who died after what police described as an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Wednesday evening in northeast Minneapolis, according to documents released by the city and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Police said they believe the man fatally shot himself after the confrontation.

The public information report released by the city identifies the man who died as 53-year-old Brian Keith Bertram.

Minneapolis Office of Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander said earlier this week that officers responded to the 3400 block of 5th Street Northeast after a 911 caller hung up.

Alexander said the officer entering the back door of the home was “confronted by an adult male pointing a gun at him.” The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Friday Bertram fired a shotgun at the officers and some pellets struck Officer Luke Rysavy on his scalp.

Rysavy fired his pistol once, hitting Bertram in the stomach, then retreated outside, according to the BCA. Moments later, according to police documents, the officer was told by a child who had been inside the house that Bertram had shot himself.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday Bertram’s cause of death was a shotgun wound to his head. A shotgun was found next to Bertram’s body.

Rysavy had minor injuries and was treated and released at a hospital.

A woman and two children were in the house during the shooting. An incident report released by the city said the woman had stab wounds.

Rysavy is currently on standard administrative leave while the incident is investigated. City records show he has one open complaint against him and another that was closed without discipline.

There’s body camera footage of the shooting, and Alexander has said the city will release it after discussions with the Minneapolis City Attorney and the BCA.

Once the BCA concludes their investigation, they’ll give the information to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office without making any charging recommendation.

