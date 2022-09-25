Gophers enter AP Top 25 after 4-0 start

A dominant performance in their Big Ten opener earned the Minnesota Gophers a spot in the AP Top 25.

The Gophers beat the Michigan State Spartans, 34-7.

They enter the rankings for the first time this season at #21. The team also earned a spot in the AFCA Coaches Poll at #23.

The Gophers are 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season, when they started 9-0.

Three other Big Ten teams are in the AP Top 25: #3 Ohio State, #4 Michigan and #11 Penn State. The Gophers will take on Penn State on Oct. 22. They will not play Ohio State or Michigan this season.

The Gophers next take the field for homecoming on Saturday against Purdue at 11 a.m.