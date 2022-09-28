Hurricane Ian's next punch: 10-30 inches of rain to swamp central Florida

Hurricane Ian’s first punch delivered a devastating storm surge and damaging winds to Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As Ian’s core crawls slowly inland across Florida, the next phase of damage will likely feature severe flash flooding across parts of central Florida.

NOAA Hurricane Weather Research and Forecasting model for Hurricane Ian National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

There are several meteorological reasons why Ian is set up to produce multifoot rainfall:

Ian’s slow forward speed (currently 8 mph) means long-duration rainfall.

Ian’s large size is producing rainfall across the entire width of central Florida.

Relatively colder air north of the hurricane is squeezing the system at the surface and producing additional lift. That will enhance rainfall on Ian’s northern side.

10 to 30 inches

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration isn’t pulling any punches with the rainfall threat across central Florida.

Flash flood threat NOAA

NOAA’s National Hurricane Center is highlighting a swath of 1 to more than 2 feet of rainfall across central Florida from near Orlando.

Rainfall forecast from Hurricane Ian NOAA / NHC

The risk of flash flooding on Florida’s relatively flat and soggy terrain is high. NOAA highlights a 70 percent risk zone for flash flooding across the peninsula.

Flash flood risk NOAA / NHC

Even as we watch Ian’s initial damage unfold from storm surge and wind, the next chapter is developing across central Florida.

Stay tuned.