Twin Cities drivers: Watch out for two weekend freeway closures

Two weekend freeway closures may affect drivers traveling in the southern Twin Cities metro area, starting Friday night.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says eastbound Interstate 494 will be closed from Highway 5 near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Interstate 35E. That's so crews can continue painting the Highway 55 bridge over the freeway in Mendota Heights.

The westbound lanes are not affected this weekend — but MnDOT says a westbound closure in that same area is planned for Oct. 7-10.

And in Burnsville this weekend, northbound Interstate 35W will be closed from the Interstate 35E-35W split to Highway 13, as crews complete maintenance work. The closure begins at 10 p.m., but ramps to northbound 35W on Cliff Road, Highway 13, Burnsville Parkway and County Road 42 will close beginning at 9 p.m.

Detours for both closures will route traffic to Highway 77. When possible, MnDOT says, motorists should avoid cutting through neighborhoods to help keep communities safe.

All lanes on both affected highways are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.