Arts and Culture

Innovative Minnesota musician Douglas Ewart wins recognition for transforming work

Jacob Aloi
Minneapolis
Douglas R. Ewart poses for a portrait
Douglas R. Ewart is the 2022 recipient of the McKnight Foundation's Distinguished Artist Award, poses for a portrait at his house on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Douglas R. Ewart moved to Minnesota in 1990 and has lived in his current studio and house for the last 30 years.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Share

In an upstairs studio in his south Minneapolis home, Douglas R. Ewart demonstrates one of his many creations. The one he calls the People’s Idiophone, a large metal contraption clangs in various tones as he plays.

“[It’s made of] lots of cooking utensils, pot covers, trays, hubcaps, old symbols,” Ewart said.

The metallic items hang on a frame that almost takes up an entire wall in the main room of the studio. It is part of a larger collection Ewart has dubbed his “crepuscular instruments” because as the term means twilight, the instruments are fashioned from household items near the end of their original use.

“I can take that item and transform it into a stamping stick or a drum or a picture frame,” Ewart said. “It's left to my imagination.”

Gallery

He also plays more familiar instruments, such as flutes and the didgeridoo, a wooden wind instrument.

Jeff Bailey, a professor of practice in music at Hamline University, has known Ewart for years. He said Ewart comes from a musical tradition that isn’t concerned with labels but could be generally described as improvisational jazz.

Before you keep reading ...

MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.

“Some might call it avant-guarde” Bailey said, “part of it is a willingness to be very present in the moment and reactive, instead of falling back to overly systematic approaches to music.”

Douglas R. Ewart looks at the clothes he hangs from the ceiling
Douglas R. Ewart is the 2022 recipient of the McKnight Foundation's Distinguished Artist Award. Ewart is a multi-disciplinary artist, with pieces ranging from tailored clothing to instruments he has created with repurposed items.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Ewart studied to be a tailor in high school before coming to the U.S. in 1963. While in his 20s, he picked up a saxophone. By late 1967, he decided to pursue music and continued to work as a tailor.

“There's this notion that you can only do one thing well,” Ewart said, “I disagree with that philosophy. And, in fact, I try to impart to my students to do several things.”

Along with his musical prowess, Ewart also creates visual arts and continues to tailor and design clothes. Ewart also taught at the Chicago Art Institute School.

Gallery

Even as his reputation in music and visual art grew, friends and fellow musicians also know Ewart for his ability as a collaborator and teacher.

“He's a community artist who works, and he teaches, supports, includes, encourages, stands up for, and participates in art and creation,” said Mankwe Ndosi, a Minneapolis-based musician.

Ndosi also credits Ewart with helping her develop as a multidisciplinary artist.

“One of the things that he did, which was most influential to me, is showing me how many different ways you can live as an artist and ways that you can support yourself,” she said.

The McKnight Foundation honored Ewart’s years of community engagement and artistry with this year’s Distinguished Artist Award, which carries with it a $100,000 prize.

An instrument seen Douglas Ewart has created
Ewart has created instruments from repurposed items.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Ewart hopes to use the money and recognition he’s received from McKnight to continue his community education and to create.

“The things that it will enable me to do are the things that I'm already engaged in on maybe a easier level” Ewart said, “wherever I go, I’m always trying to do positive work.” 

Douglas R. Ewart and his wife Janis Lane-Ewart. Poses for a portrait
Douglas R. Ewart and his wife Janis Lane-Ewart pose for a portrait in front of their houses on Sept. 28 in Minneapolis.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory