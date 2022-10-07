A candidate for Hennepin County attorney said Friday she is renewing her law license after temporarily deactivating it.

After it came to light that former Judge Martha Holton Dimick is no longer authorized to practice law in Minnesota, she paid the license fee Thursday, and the state is expected to restore her authorization in the coming weeks, her campaign said.

Jacob Hill, a spokesperson for Holton Dimick's campaign, said she was authorized to practice when she filed for office in May. Candidates running for county attorney and judicial positions in Minnesota are required to attach a copy of their law license to their sworn affidavit of candidacy that’s filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State.

Hill said Holton Dimick voluntarily deactivated her license in August to save on the renewal fee, and she is up to date on continuing legal education requirements.

The Minnesota lawyer registration office charges practicing attorneys up to $263 per year to maintain active status. Non-practicing lawyers pay up to $217 annually to keep their licenses on inactive status.

On Friday, the Minnesota Attorney Registration System showed that Holton Dimick is not authorized to practice law, but that she remains in good standing with the state. The website indicates that she made her most recent fee payment on Oct. 6. Holton Dimick has no record of any discipline or sanctions with the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board.

If elected, Holton Dimick would oversee more than 200 lawyers plus support staff at the Hennepin County Attorney’s office. Holton Dimick and Moriarty were the top two finishers among a large field of candidates in the August primary.

The winner on Nov. 8 will replace Mike Freeman, who’s retiring in January after more than two decades in the position.