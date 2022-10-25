Trump backs Crockett in Minnesota secretary of state race

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state Kim Crockett.

In a social media post making the endorsement, Trump falsely claimed election fraud is rampant in Minnesota and that no one is doing anything about it.

Crockett, who’s challenging DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon, said she was surprised by Trump's endorsement.

In a statement responding to the endorsement, Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin said like Trump, Crockett is spreading lies about election fraud that undermine faith in democracy.