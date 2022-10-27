Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura endorses Walz

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura endorsed Governor Tim Walz for reelection on Thursday.

Ventura, Minnesota’s third-party Reform Party governor from 1999 to 2003 and current independent, said he doesn’t believe in the two major parties but this year's election is too important not to weigh in.

In a campaign video released by the Walz team, he voiced favor for Walz’s stance on abortion and reproductive health care access, his COVID response and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"When COVID-19 hit, Tim was there to keep our state safe. That’s the governor’s most important job. Tim has proved he does what’s right for Minnesota, not what is politically easy,” Ventura said in the video.

Donning his U.S. Navy Seal cap and shirt, Ventura nodded to his Navy Seal oath to “defend” the country and said he can’t support politicians who champion the Capitol insurrection.

The endorsement comes a day after former President Donald Trump did the same for Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen.

Walz is facing Jensen and several third party candidates in the election on November 8. Noon on Friday, Oct. 28, MPR News politics editor Mike Mulcahy will moderate a debate between Walz and Jensen.

You’ll hear the debate live on MPR News, or watch it here.