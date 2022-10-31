Meet-and-greet with Minneapolis police chief nominee
Minneapolis residents have the chance to meet face-to-face this week with the nominee to become the city's next police chief. 43-year-old Brian O'Hara is scheduled to appear at two open houses to discuss concerns about public safety with members of the public.
This is the evening update from MPR News, hosted by Dan Kraker. Music by Gary Meister.
MPR News is Reader Funded
Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.