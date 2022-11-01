St. Paul police commander is mayor's choice to be city's next police chief

Axel Henry, a St. Paul police commander, is Mayor Melvin Carter's choice to lead the department as chief. Carter made the announcement Tuesday. Matt Sepic | MPR News

Axel Henry, commander of the St. Paul Police Department's narcotics, financial intelligence and human trafficking division, is Mayor Melvin Carter’s choice to be the city’s next police chief.

Henry, 54, has worked with the department since 1998 and grew up in St. Paul. He worked as an officer, sergeant and district commander in the department. Carter picked him from a field of five finalists, including four internal candidates. He has two children, 29 and 30 years old.

Announcing his choice Tuesday, Carter said Henry will “uphold the highest level of service our community has come to expect” from the department. Henry will need to be confirmed by the City Council.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Axel Henry's nomination on Nov. 1. Courtesy of the City of St. Paul

A committee of more than 36 people selected the finalists, who took part in public forums in October.

Henry will replace Todd Axtell, who retired on June 1. Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison has been serving as interim chief, and previously said he would not seek the permanent position.