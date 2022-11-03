Minneapolis City Council confirms O'Hara as city's next police chief

The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously Thursday to confirm Brian O’Hara as the city's next police chief.

The city says O’Hara — most recently deputy mayor in Newark, N.J. — will begin serving his four-year term as police chief on Monday.

Addressing the City Council after Thursday's 13-0 vote, O’Hara said he was thankful for council members’ support.

Brian O’Hara reacts as the Minneapolis City Council delivers remarks before his confirmation vote to be the next chief of police on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Ben Hovland

“I will do everything I can — as some of the members mentioned — to ensure that we are present, that I am present personally in community, and we engage with everyone, especially those who disagree with us. And so I'm incredibly thankful and I look forward to getting to work,” O’Hara said.

Brian O'Hara is confirmed as the new chief of police with the Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Mayor Jacob Frey nominated O’Hara in September to be the next permanent chief of the department. The city council had to sign off on the nomination.

