Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota

Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power to multiple outages reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday.

Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m.

By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood, as well as in Nisswa.

The utility reports of 110 active outages affecting just under 5,400 customers in the two central Minnesota communities as of 12:50 p.m. By 3 p.m., the number of active outages was down to 59, affecting about 2,500 customers.

Find updates on the outages at Minnesota Power’s outage map website.