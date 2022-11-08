Voters in Chisago County faces lines over an hour; few issues reported elsewhere

As candidates for office across the state made their final campaign pitches, Minnesotans at the polls Tuesday mostly seemed to have encountered few issues while casting their ballots, with steady turnout in many precincts across the state.

However, in the north metro's Chisago County, voters reported long lines and wait times an hour or longer at the Chisago Lakes Area Library in Chisago City.

Complaints of long lines in Chisago County

County auditor-treasurer and election officer Bridgitte Konrad said voter turnout is especially high at precincts located within the Chisago Lakes School District, which has two referendums on the ballot related to increasing school funding and improving school buildings.

Konrad suspects the referendum questions are what's bringing in the large influx of voters.

Several voters posted photos on social media of long lines out the library door, with reports of it taking an hour or more to vote there. Nicole Zenda, who was in line outside the library early Tuesday evening, said she had been in line for 50 minutes outside and expected to be waiting another hour before she could vote inside.

Chisago City is also voting on its mayor, council members and school board members.

"Because of the number of candidates and questions on the ballot, we ended up with a two page ballot, so it's taking longer for people to fill them out and for the machines to process them," Konrad said.

To help with the process, Konrad said around 4:30 p.m. that the county was bringing an additional ballot counter to process ballots at a higher speed. She said the county has extra machines for situations like this.

More early ballots cast than in 2018

Some of the strong turnout appears to be due to voters who cast absentee ballots or voted early. As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that more than 650,000 early votes had already been accepted. That’s higher than the 638,000 early ballots that were accepted by the state in the previous midterm election in 2018.

Minnesotans are electing a governor, congressional representatives and local lawmakers, as well as statewide seats like attorney general and secretary of state.

Nationwide, the Associated Press reports that almost 45 million people cast their ballots early.

In Hennepin County, home of a strongly contested county attorney race before former head public defender Mary Moriarty and former judge Martha Holton Dimick, turnout by late Tuesday afternoon seemed to be on pace to exceed 2018.

Laura Laudenbach, elections division director for Stearns County, said the county ran extensive tests on equipment before voting day in order to be prepared. She said they were able to run ballots out to precincts that were running low on them before they ran out.

“Today has been a busy day, but nothing out of the ordinary from 2018, the last midterm,” Laudenbach said.

Minnesota on list of monitored states

There were some concerns from election officials that conspiracy theorists or people rejecting the outcome of the 2020 presidential race might interfere with voting. But in Minnesota, election officials said there appeared to be few problems as of early Tuesday evening.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced earlier this week that they planned to send federal election monitors to 64 jurisdictions around the country, including Minneapolis, and Hennepin and Ramsey counties. The agency didn’t specify why they’d chosen to monitor these locations in Minnesota, but in a statement said they’ve regularly checked in on jurisdictions since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in order to “protect the rights of voters.”

Some election results were expected after polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but it’s likely some counties won’t conclude their vote counts until at least Wednesday.