Election results improve prospects for legalized recreational marijuana in Minnesota

Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota say the prospects of that happening have improved, in the wake of this week's election results that saw the DFL take control of both legislative chambers.

Former Gov. Jesse Ventura said this week that he expects Minnesota will soon take that step — and that he recently discussed the issue with newly re-elected DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

Ventura spoke about the issue in a conversation with his son, recorded live on a social media app the day after this week’s election, in which the DFL gained control of the Minnesota Senate by a single seat. They maintained control of the House.

The former governor said Walz assured him legalization is a real prospect, and that he intends to invite Ventura — his predecessor — to the bill signing if the Legislature approves it.

“The sticking point for cannabis in Minnesota were the Republicans, and the house they controlled,” Ventura said in the webcast. “Well, they've lost it now and the governor reassured me that one of the first items that will be passed — Minnesota, get ready, cannabis is going to have its prohibition lifted.”

A spokesperson for Walz confirmed he’d talked with Ventura and discussed the prospects for legalization, which Walz has expressed support for in the past.

Leili Fatehi, campaign manager for Minnesotans for Responsible Marijuana Regulation, told MPR News that she thinks the prospects of legalizing recreational marijuana “are excellent” heading into the next legislative session.

“I think that quite frankly, if Democrats do not legalize adult use cannabis that it will be a an enormous breach of faith with with the electorate,” Fatehi said.

Lawmakers are just starting to get organized after the election, and the details of any potential legislation have yet to be worked out.

The Democratic-controlled House passed a legalization bill in the 2021 session with several Republicans voting yes, but the GOP-controlled Senate never gave it a vote.

Twenty-one other states have approved the recreational use of marijuana.

The Minnesota Legislature this year did pass a bill legalizing THC in edible or drinkable form if it's derived from hemp rather than full-strength marijuana. Many lawmakers apparently didn't realize what they were doing as it sailed through under the radar. Low-strength gummies and beverages have been on sale since July. Minnesota's restrictive medical marijuana program was expanded in March to allow smokable cannabis instead of just extracts and solid forms as before.

Voters in Maryland and Missouri approved recreational cannabis Tuesday, while on Minnesota’s borders, voters in North Dakota and South Dakota joined Arkansas in rejecting it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.