Federal regulators say a Wisconsin cleaning contractor illegally hired minors to clean slaughterhouses. Among them were allegedly six teens who worked overnight shifts at two plants in southwestern Minnesota.

In a court filing this week, the U.S. Labor Department alleges that Packers Sanitation Services Inc., based in Kieler, Wis., employed at least 31 children, including some as young as 13, to clean equipment at three Midwestern meatpacking facilities.

The majority of the alleged violations were found at a JBS plant in Grand Island, Neb., but because PSSI operates in about 400 locations nationwide, “there is reason to believe Defendant’s practice of employing child labor is occurring throughout the country,” regulators wrote. The government alleges that a child, first employed at the Grand Island plant at age 13, suffered a burn injury from caustic cleaning chemicals. Another child, 14, reportedly suffered similar injuries and fell asleep in class after working overnight.

According to the filing, PSSI hired a 16-year-old to clean meat grinders with a pressure hose on the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. shift at the Turkey Valley Farms plant in Marshall, Minn. Investigators from the department’s Wage and Hour Division interviewed the teen, identified only as “Minor Child S” during a visit to Marshall Senior High School. The teen allegedly said they began working for PSSI at age 16.

Regulators also allege that the company employed a 17-year-old to clean the kill floor at the JBS pork plant in Worthington. PSSI hired the student at age 15. The teen said they cleaned conveyor belts and other equipment and “picked meat up from the floor.”

Investigators subpoenaed school records to confirm the teens’ dates of birth, and interviewed them in Spanish “before, during, and after” the execution of warrants on Oct. 13. The warrants allowed Labor Department officials to tour the plants, take photos and video of the operations, and obtain company documents.

Neither Turkey Valley Farms nor PSSI has responded to requests for comment. In a statement, JBS Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer Michael Koenig said the company has “zero tolerance for child labor, discrimination, or unsafe working conditions” and has put in "interim measures to confirm the status of all sanitation personnel at our facilities" following an “independent, third-party” audit. Koenig’s statement goes on to say JBS is “assessing all options in connection with the provision of sanitation services for our Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn., facilities.”

In response to the government’s complaint, U.S. District Judge John Gerrard issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits PSSI from employing children. Gerrard also ordered a PSSI corporate officer to appear at a federal court hearing in Lincoln, Neb. on Nov. 23.