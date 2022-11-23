Man shot, wounded by Goodhue County sheriff's deputy in Red Wing

A man was shot and wounded by a Goodhue County sheriff's deputy on Tuesday following a report of a single-vehicle crash in Red Wing.

The man was being treated at a hospital at last report, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said he is expected to recover. The deputy also suffered minor injuries.

The BCA said there is no body camera or squad car camera footage of the incident.

According to Red Wing police, the shooting happened at about 1 p.m. at a city-owned parking lot along Levee Road, near Bay Point Park. The deputy had located a damaged vehicle in the parking lot that appeared to have been involved in a crash, and saw a man walking away from the scene.

“A short time later, the deputy requested emergency assistance from other officers. During the deputy’s interaction with the suspect, the deputy advised over the radio that shots were fired and requested medical aid response to the scene,” Red Wing police reported in a news release.

The BCA reported there was a “struggle” between the deputy and the man, during which the deputy fired their gun.

A witness told KARE 11 that they saw the deputy and the man “rolling around on the ground” and that the man appeared to charge at the deputy before shots were fired.

The man was taken to a local hospital. The deputy was treated and released; authorities did not say how the deputy was injured.

The names of the man who was shot and the deputy have not been released, and authorities have not released further details about what prompted the deputy to fire their gun.

The BCA is handling the investigation.