MSHSL set to serve up boys volleyball as school sport option
Boys volleyball is on the way to becoming a sanctioned high school sport, after twice being rejected by the Minnesota State High School League.
The league's board last week approved boys volleyball as an emerging sport for next year, and recommended it be fully sanctioned in two years.
Boys volleyball has been a club sport for several years, organized by the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association.
"Our organization will bridge the gap with the Minnesota State High School League and we'll work together,” association president Jenny Kilkelly said. “So they'll definitely still be spring league that will run, it just won't be fully sanctioned and fully run by the Minnesota State High School league until the [2024]-25 school year."
Kilkelly expects more than 60 Minnesota schools to offer boys volleyball as a sport in the spring.
A final vote to officially sanction high school boys’ volleyball is expected in May.
