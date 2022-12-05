Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles

The state of Minnesota is suing several companies for selling edible candies modeled after gummy bears that allegedly contained as much as 50 times the amount of THC allowed under state law.

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the lawsuit Monday in Clay County, in northwestern Minnesota, alleging that Northland Vapor and Wonky Confections are selling Death by Gummy Bears edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving. Northland Vapor has retail operations in Bemidji and Moorhead.

Cannabis experts say that much THC per serving is an “intensely intoxicating dose” which users should “consume with caution and intention.”

In the lawsuit, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy alleges the company’s Moorhead-based warehouse possessed more than 140,000 packages of edibles that contain as much as 100 milligrams of THC per serving.

The board, in conjunction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has been investigating the companies after the FDA was notified in October that a healthy 23-year-old died shortly after consuming 10 Death by Gummy Bears brand items. The cause of death in the case was listed as undetermined, and the location wasn’t specified.

In November, the FDA received another complaint where five high school students in Iowa were sickened after eating THC-infused products. Two of the students were sent to the emergency room, the complaint said.

The Minnesota lawsuit says the company’s owner, Brett Erpelding, acknowledged to investigators that the companies sold products that were not in compliance with Minnesota law but maintained the products were not sold in Minnesota.

The investigator later visited the Moorhead store and found the products on store shelves.

The state wants the company to destroy the existing products, inform the companies to inform the state on where other products are sold in Minnesota and forbid the sale of the products in the future.

Messages to company representatives were not returned.

Minnesota passed a law earlier this year that allowed for the sale of THC-infused edibles and drinks but said individual servings could not contain more than 5 milligrams of THC per serving.

Critics have said that Minnesota’s law doesn’t contain significant enforcement power, didn’t require manufacturers to be licensed and warned that many of the products may be unsafe for the public.