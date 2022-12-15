Photos: Let it snow, Minnesotans head outdoors to celebrate the snowfall
It snows every year in Minnesota, but there’s something about the first state-wide storm that brings us all together. Check out these photos from listeners.
MPR News visual journalists Kerem Yucel and Ben Hovland were out and about in the Twin Cities.
We enjoyed a peaceful break from the busy workday with this video of the snow falling in north Minneapolis.
Things got a little stuck in Bemidji …
Even the little ones help out, you know the drill.
We got the most photos from Duluth, which has over two feet of snow.
The rest of the state is basking in the snow as well, check out these photos from all different regions of the state.
The snow turned into slush for the roads but Andrew Dobin took this video in Minneapolis this morning.
The heaviest snow bands and bursts are over. Scattered, occasional snow showers will linger through Friday in many areas.
