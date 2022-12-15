Photos: Let it snow, Minnesotans head outdoors to celebrate the snowfall

It snows every year in Minnesota, but there’s something about the first state-wide storm that brings us all together. Check out these photos from listeners.

MPR News visual journalists Kerem Yucel and Ben Hovland were out and about in the Twin Cities.

A person walks under the snowfall and passes inflatable figures on Selby street on Thursday in St. Paul. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

A cardinal rests in a tangle of branches on Boom Island in Minneapolis on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

A person plays with their dog during a walk in Boom Island Park in Minneapolis on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News

We enjoyed a peaceful break from the busy workday with this video of the snow falling in north Minneapolis.

Things got a little stuck in Bemidji …

A Minnesota favorite, pushing the car in the snow, Thursday. Courtesy of Christy Beck

Even the little ones help out, you know the drill.

We got the most photos from Duluth, which has over two feet of snow.

Fun in the snow in Duluth during a winter storm on Thursday. Courtesy of Melanie Shepard

A snowy tree during a winter storm in Duluth on Thursday. Courtesy of Sophie Tomsky

Duluth during a winter storm on Wednesday. Courtesy of Mike Wright

The rest of the state is basking in the snow as well, check out these photos from all different regions of the state.

A snow-covered sidewalk in north Minneapolis during a snowstorm on Thursday. Courtesy of Jeffrey Dan

Enoch and Signey enjoying the snow in Detroit Lakes, Minn. on Thursday. Courtesy of Laura Jensen

Saginaw, Minn. during a winter storm on Wednesday. Courtesy photo

The snow turned into slush for the roads but Andrew Dobin took this video in Minneapolis this morning.

The heaviest snow bands and bursts are over. Scattered, occasional snow showers will linger through Friday in many areas.