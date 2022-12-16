Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addresses packed crowd in Minneapolis

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed a nearly packed auditorium Thursday evening at the Minneapolis Convention Center, where attendees cheered and waved blue Somali flags.

Hassan appeared onstage just before 11 p.m. and spoke to about 300 community members for approximately 40 minutes. The president spoke in Somali without an English translator.

Anisa Ahmed, who attended the speech, has lived in Minneapolis since she was three. She said she’s only recently become more connected with Somali politics. Hearing Hassan encourage Somali youth to one day return to Somali and give back to their home country was inspiring, Anisa said.

The president also spoke about curbing the militant group, al-Shabaab, in Somalia.

“It’s not an Islamic movement,” Anisa said of al-Shabaab. “It has nothing to do with our religion. He found the tactics for how to stop them.”

Minneapolis resident Farhiyo Mohamed said many Somalis are afraid to visit home is because of security issues.

MPR News is Reader Funded Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

“In the last six months, he has achieved so much in terms of fighting terrorrism,” Farhiyo said after hearing Hassan speak. “It’s not just a fight of guns, but also a fight of ideology. He has energized the whole country.”

The program began at 8:30 p.m. with an opening speech, a recitation from the Qur’an, and the Somali national anthem.

A few event organizers, Somali government officials, and local community leaders gave short speeches thanking the president for his visit and for denouncing al-Shabaab. Al-Shabaab is al-Qaida’s largest, wealthiest, and most deadly affiliate, the U.S. State Department reported in March.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar arrived with Hassan and gave a short speech. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman also attended the event. Frey spoke briefly, using Somali in parts.

“It is a great honor to have you here in Minneapolis,” Frey said to Hassan. “This should indeed be a home away from home. This is your city. This is our city.”

Some attendees wore bright blue baseball caps emblematic of the Somali flag. One man walked in with the flag tied around his neck like a cape.

Singers and dancers from a troupe with the Somali Museum of Minnesota also performed prior to the president’s arrival.

Ali Elmi, a Minneapolis resident, said he attended the event to support the president and the Somali government because of their ability to curb al-Shabaab’s influence.

“Some of my family, where they live, it was controlled by the terrorists of al-Shabaab. Now they’re not controlling it anymore,” Ali said. “I’m feeling good. In the future I can go back to visit. Before it was hard.”

Fartun Hayir, 26, a student at the University of Minnesota, volunteered at the event. The Minnetonka resident said she was excited to hear the president speak, which has been on her bucket list.

“I hear a lot of times that there aren’t that many opportunities there,” Fartun said of life in Somalia. “A good quality of life isn’t found there like it is here. So I want to hear what he’s willing to do to make people that are living in Somalia have a better day-to-day life.”

The auditorium slowly filled up throughout the evening with attendees wearing bright blue baseball caps and blue headscarves with white stars to match the Somali flag. Attendees also waved small Somali flags in the air as music played over the speakers.

Hassan’s Minnesota visit comes after his attendance at the U.S.–Africa Leaders Summit in Washington D.C. hosted by President Joe Biden. Nearly 50 heads of state from Africa attended the summit from December 13 through 15.

Hassan served as president of Somalia from 2012 to 2017, and won another term in May 2022. He last visited Minneapolis in 2014. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community outside of Africa.

Hashi Shafi, executive director of the Minneapolis-based social justice organization Civic Ark, said he was appointed by the government of Somalia to host the Minneapolis event.

“The community has been waiting to see the Somali president because the last five years the president didn’t come to Minnesota,” Hashi said prior to the president’s arrival. “We have concerns about what is going on in Somalia—about the war, the violent extremists who want to destroy our home.”

More than 73,000 foreign- and native-born Somali people live in Minnesota, according to U.S. Census data from 2020 and a report from Minnesota Compass, a demographics research organization.

Hassan was elected in September 2012 by Somalia’s parliament in the first election held in the country since the 1960’s. He visited the University of Minnesota’s Northrop Auditorium during his term in 2014 and gave a speech urging the Somali community in Minnesota not to raise money for al-Shabaab. Hassan called on parents to keep their children away from the group.

“Somalis in Minnesota, you should also play your part,” Hassan said in his speech in 2014. “The enemy that is in [Somalia] is also in here. Keep your children safe.”

About a hundred or so protesters gathered outside the auditorium in 2014 and denounced Hassan’s visit, calling the president tribalist and corrupt.

“If we fall down, do not criticize us, but cheer us up,” Hassan said in his 2014 speech. “If you ridicule us whenever we fall down, we may not move forward.”

Hassan’s visit in 2014 also followed the last U.S.–Africa Leaders Summit. The summit was hosted by then–President Barack Obama to promote trade and investment in Africa.

This year’s summit included discussions of health, food scarcity, climate change, civil unrest, and space exploration. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Hassan; Ismail Omar Guelleh, the President of Djibouti; and Mohamed Bazoumon, the President of Niger; on the first morning of the summit. The leaders discussed the countries’ efforts to strengthen defense and counter violent extremism.