Minnesota BCA identifies officers involved in fatal shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officers who shot and killed a man during a call in Sibley County early Thursday morning. Brent Alsleben, 34, of New Auburn was shot by three Hutchinson police officers after a 10-hour standoff.

According to the BCA, Alsleben’s family asked the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check at his apartment, citing concerns about his mental health.

That call led to the standoff. Authorities said Alsleben swung a knife at first responders. Eventually Hutchinson Police and the McLeod County Sheriff's Office also responded.

Shortly after midnight Thursday morning, three Hutchinson officers and two McLeod County deputies entered the apartment after not seeing or hearing from him. The BCA said Alsleben cut one of the deputies with a hunting knife during a struggle.

The deputies deployed their tasers, but the BCA statement said Asleben still was able to stand up while holding the knife. The three Hutchinson officers then fired, killing him.

Those officers have been identified as Officer Taylor Fenrich, Officer Phillip Mielke and Officer Tyler Schmeling. They have between seven and 17 years of law enforcement experience.

The officers are now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The BCA said body cameras captured some of the incident.