Solstice snow: Winter weather hits before holiday travel

Winter storm warning Wednesday; blowing snow Thursday, Friday

Snow develops west to east Wednesday morning

Sven Sundgaard
hazards
Winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings, winter weather advisories and wind chill warnings across Minnesota
NOAA via pivotal weather

Snow will be developing west to east through the morning Wednesday. It will also be cold with only subzero highs north and west to around 10 in southeast Minnesota. Gusty winds develop Thursday into Friday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. 

Winter storm warnings take effect

Snow will develop through the morning from west to east as our latest winter storm hits Minnesota during a busy travel period. Snow should reach St. Cloud and the Twin Cities by about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth and western Wisconsin by noon.

precip WED PM
Forecast precipitation 4 a.m. Wednesday through 12 a.m. Friday as snow develops and spreads east
College of DuPage Weather

Most of the accumulating snowfall will happen during the day Wednesday into the night with lighter snow showers Thursday.

MN snow
Forecast snowfall Wednesday through Thursday
National Weather Service

High winds will also develop Thursday into Friday creating blizzard conditions since this snow will be a very light variety. Wind gusts could exceed 40-50 mph in southern Minnesota.

max gusts
Maximum forecast wind gusts Thursday and Friday
National Weather Service

Wind gusts could be highest along the North Shore, note Grand Marais could see 60 mph wind gusts!

NE chills PM
Forecast wind gusts in northeast Minnesota Thursday and Friday
National Weather Service

The bitter cold, combined with the wind, will create dangerously cold wind chill values Thursday into Saturday as well.

wind chils PM
Forecast wind chills Thursday and Friday nights
National Weather Service

