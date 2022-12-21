Winter storm warning Wednesday; blowing snow Thursday, Friday

Snow will be developing west to east through the morning Wednesday. It will also be cold with only subzero highs north and west to around 10 in southeast Minnesota. Gusty winds develop Thursday into Friday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills.

Winter storm warnings take effect

Snow will develop through the morning from west to east as our latest winter storm hits Minnesota during a busy travel period. Snow should reach St. Cloud and the Twin Cities by about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth and western Wisconsin by noon.

Forecast precipitation 4 a.m. Wednesday through 12 a.m. Friday as snow develops and spreads east College of DuPage Weather

Most of the accumulating snowfall will happen during the day Wednesday into the night with lighter snow showers Thursday.

Forecast snowfall Wednesday through Thursday National Weather Service

High winds will also develop Thursday into Friday creating blizzard conditions since this snow will be a very light variety. Wind gusts could exceed 40-50 mph in southern Minnesota.

Maximum forecast wind gusts Thursday and Friday National Weather Service

Wind gusts could be highest along the North Shore, note Grand Marais could see 60 mph wind gusts!

Forecast wind gusts in northeast Minnesota Thursday and Friday National Weather Service

The bitter cold, combined with the wind, will create dangerously cold wind chill values Thursday into Saturday as well.

Forecast wind chills Thursday and Friday nights National Weather Service