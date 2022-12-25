Body of missing 20-year-old Stillwater man found
After a daylong search on Sunday, the body of George Musser, 20, of Stillwater was found near the 5400 block of Osgood Avenue North in Baytown Township at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
Musser was last seen around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Friends and loved ones are expected to gather at 7 p.m. Monday at the Freight House restaurant in Stillwater for a candlelight vigil to honor Musser’s life.
Hundreds of people joined the search in frigid temperatures on Sunday.
The Washington County Sheriff’s office said the formal identification of the body, along with the cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
MPR News is Reader Funded
Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.