St. Paul shooting leaves teen with life-threatening wound
St. Paul police say a teen was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center not far from Central High School. The wound is considered life-threatening.
The teen was taken to Regions Hospital. Police say the shooting is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
Central High later confirmed that it instituted a “lockout” procedure at 4:30 p.m. that was lifted at 5:15 p.m. Students were allowed to leave the building. Evening activities at the school were canceled.
