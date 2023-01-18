St. Paul shooting leaves teen with life-threatening wound

St. Paul police say a teen was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center not far from Central High School. The wound is considered life-threatening.

The teen was taken to Regions Hospital. Police say the shooting is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Central High later confirmed that it instituted a “lockout” procedure at 4:30 p.m. that was lifted at 5:15 p.m. Students were allowed to leave the building. Evening activities at the school were canceled.