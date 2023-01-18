Crime, Law and Justice

St. Paul shooting leaves teen with life-threatening wound

Sarah Thamer
St. Paul
St. Paul police investigate shooting at Jimmy Lee Recreation Center
St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Jimmy Lee Recreation Center, near Central High School. Authorities say a teen is being treated for a life-threatening head wound.
Sarah Thamer | MPR news

Share

St. Paul police say a teen was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center not far from Central High School. The wound is considered life-threatening.

The teen was taken to Regions Hospital. Police say the shooting is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Central High later confirmed that it instituted a “lockout” procedure at 4:30 p.m. that was lifted at 5:15 p.m. Students were allowed to leave the building. Evening activities at the school were canceled.

Gain a Better Understanding of Today

MPR News is not just a listener supported source of information, it's a resource where listeners are supported. We take you beyond the headlines to the world we share in Minnesota. Become a sustainer today to fuel MPR News all year long.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory