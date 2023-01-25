Officer wounded by gunfire while trying to make arrest in White Bear Lake

Authorities in White Bear Lake say a police officer was shot and wounded while trying to make an arrest on Tuesday night.

A statement from police said the incident happened about 10 p.m., as officers were reportedly trying to arrest a person on the 3000 block of Karth Road — at a set of apartment complexes on the northwest corner of McKnight Road and Interstate 694, on the south edge of White Bear Lake.

Police said shots were fired during the arrest, and an officer was hit, then taken to a nearby hospital. The officer was reported to be in stable condition after surgery. A large police presence — including an armored vehicle and a helicopter — were in the area after the gunfire, and police said a suspect was taken into custody, but didn’t elaborate on the circumstances.

Authorities haven't released any additional information on the officer’s injury or the condition of the suspect.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which responds to many significant crimes in the state, said it was responding to what it called “a use-of-force and officer shot incident,” and said it would follow up with more information. White Bear Lake police said the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the incident.

It's the second time this week that law enforcement officers have been wounded by gunfire in Minnesota. Two McLeod County sheriff's deputies were shot while serving a warrant in Winsted on Monday.

Last April, an officer in Roseville was shot in the face by a man firing a rifle in a neighborhood near Lake Owasso. The officer survived his injuries. The suspect in that shooting was later fatally shot by other officers.