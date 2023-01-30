Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota

Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option.

Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering.

Colorado, Iowa and Mississippi are among the states with blackout plates, and they’re a popular choice for drivers there. Iowa issued nearly a half-million of them in the first three years.

Minnesota officials believe they would see a demand of 120,000 to 160,000 per year in the first few years. That would make the blackout plates the most-popular specialty option after collector plates and the suite of critical habitat plates.

Minnesota issues more than 1.3 million plates annually, with more than 100 different variations for vehicles, mopeds and motorcycles.

The blackout plates would come with a $30 annual contribution in addition to standard fees. The creation of plate designs wouldn’t begin until after legislation is passed, so it could be some time before they’re spotted on the road.