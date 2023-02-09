Authorities: Workers subdue 'active shooter' at Lund boat plant; no injuries
Authorities in western Minnesota say there are no reports of injuries, and a suspect is in custody, after reports of an “active shooter” at a factory on Thursday morning.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Lund Boat Co. in New York Mills at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday. They found employees at the plant had restrained a suspect, who was then taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office said it had no reports of injuries. It did not immediately release further information about what happened.
Check back for updates.
MPR News is Member Supported
What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount during the Winter Member Drive to support this resource for everyone.