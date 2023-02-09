Authorities: Workers subdue 'active shooter' at Lund boat plant; no injuries

Authorities in western Minnesota say there are no reports of injuries, and a suspect is in custody, after reports of an “active shooter” at a factory on Thursday morning.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Lund Boat Co. in New York Mills at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday. They found employees at the plant had restrained a suspect, who was then taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said it had no reports of injuries. It did not immediately release further information about what happened.

