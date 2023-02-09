A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit Erika López Prater filed against Hamline University after the school criticized her for displaying two images of the Prophet Muhammad in her art history class.

David Redden, an attorney for López Prater, said in an email to Sahan Journal that his client planned to file a new suit against the university.

“Hamline hoped for a different venue so they removed the case to federal court,” he wrote in an email to Sahan Journal Thursday. “We served a new complaint today and will be filing it in Ramsey County Court, where the case belongs.”

Redden did not elaborate further.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount during the Winter Member Drive to support this resource for everyone.

The dismissal of the federal suit came at López Prater’s request, according to the one-page order signed by Judge Paul A. Magnuson. The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning López Prater retained the right to file a similar lawsuit.

In October, López Prater, an adjunct art history professor, showed two paintings depicting the Prophet Muhammad in her world art class. After a Muslim student complained about the display of the images during the virtual class, Hamline rescinded its invitation for López Prater to teach in the spring. The incident sparked a national debate about academic freedom.

López Prater filed her lawsuit in January, alleging defamation, breach of contract, and religious discrimination. The suit made national headlines.

The case was originally filed in state court, but on Tuesday Hamline filed to move the case to federal court. Hamline argued that because López Prater was subject to a collective bargaining agreement, federal courts had jurisdiction over the case.

Redden filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the federal suit without prejudice on Thursday.

“Plaintiff Erika López Prater, by and through undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice of her voluntary dismissal of this case without prejudice,” reads the document, signed by Redden.

Magnuson signed his order dismissing the case later that day.

Hamline University could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.