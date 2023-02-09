Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in her D.C. apartment building, physically OK

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building Thursday morning in Washington, her chief of staff says, adding that there is no evidence the attack was politically motivated. The assailant fled.

Craig’s office said in a statement that she “defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising but is otherwise physically okay."

Craig called 911. In the statement, her office said Craig, 50, was grateful for the police response and “asks for privacy at this time."

Laura Cottrell, a spokesperson for the Minnesota 2nd District Democrat, told MPR News that Craig was able to go to work in the House and voted Thursday. She declined to provide details of the injury and said no arrests have been made.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount during the Winter Member Drive to support this resource for everyone.

"I think Angie is physically going to be OK. Nobody knows at this point in time, that trauma that she's experiencing,” Gov. Tim Walz said later Thursday during a live forum in Washington with the news site Politico.

While this incident does not appear to be politically motivated, Walz said elected officials and the public need to focus on lowering the rhetoric because threats and encounters are "a strain on the democracy to say the least."

New York U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, leader of the House Democratic Caucus, said caucus members were "horrified by the violent attack" on Craig. "We are all very grateful that she is safe and recovering but appalled that this terrifying assault took place.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. MPR News reporters Matt Sepic and Brian Bakst contributed to this report.