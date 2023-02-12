2 killed in apparent wrong-way crash in Cottage Grove

Two people were killed and two people are in the hospital following a vehicle collision in Cottage Grove. It happened around 8:13 a.m. Sunday on Highway 61 between 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

According to the Cottage Grove Public Safety Department, witnesses who called 911 reported one of the vehicles was traveling the wrong way on Highway 61 from 80th Street.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed the aftermath of the collision and a miles-long traffic backup.

Two people were taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.