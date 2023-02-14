Authorities seeking Minnesota homicide suspect who failed to appear for trial

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who’s on trial in a homicide case, but failed to appear in court on Monday.

The BCA and the Windom Police Department said Ralph Leslie Apmann, 58, is believed to be armed with a handgun and a rifle, and may be in the Twin Cities.

They’re asking people who have seen him, or have information on his whereabouts, to call 911. They say Apmann should not be approached.

Apmann is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 230 pounds. He’s balding, and a photo released by the BCA shows him with a beard.

Apmann was out on bail after being charged with second-degree homicide stemming from the death of a man outside a bar in Windom in August 2021.

His trial in that case was scheduled to start on Monday.